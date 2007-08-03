Toshiba Qosmio G40, a high-def beauty

Toshiba premiered their new notebooks this week, with the Qosmio G40 a big step up for the desktop replacement scene. And they've done a good job on improving the overall design of the whole Tosh lappy range, too.

There are a few killer features in here, like its HD DVD-R drive that offers 30GB of disc burning goodness - probably the sexiest implementation of HD DVD we've seen anywhere. You also get twin DVB-T tuners on board for serious TV viewing chops, plus support for 1080p and Virtual Dolby Surround (run through its very nice 4-speaker Harmon Kardon setup). Pretty much all the specs are top of range. Runs Windows Vista Ultimate out of the box too. It's available now for $4999. More details after the jump.