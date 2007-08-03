Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Toshiba Qosmio G40, a high-def beauty

qosmio-g40.jpg Toshiba premiered their new notebooks this week, with the Qosmio G40 a big step up for the desktop replacement scene. And they've done a good job on improving the overall design of the whole Tosh lappy range, too.

There are a few killer features in here, like its HD DVD-R drive that offers 30GB of disc burning goodness - probably the sexiest implementation of HD DVD we've seen anywhere. You also get twin DVB-T tuners on board for serious TV viewing chops, plus support for 1080p and Virtual Dolby Surround (run through its very nice 4-speaker Harmon Kardon setup). Pretty much all the specs are top of range. Runs Windows Vista Ultimate out of the box too. It's available now for $4999. More details after the jump.

Full spec

Processor: - IntelÂ® CentrinoÂ® Pro processor technology featuring IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢2 Duo T7500 (2.20GHz) Processor

Display: - 17" Full HD Toshiba TruBriteÂ® WUXGA widescreen display (2 lamps) supporting 1080p/1080i signal format

Memory: - 2GB (1GB + 1GB) RAM, maximum expandability: 4GB, technology: DDR2 RAM (667 MHz)

Hard disk drive: - 400GB (200GB + 200GB) hard disk

Optical Drive: - HD DVD-R with DVD SuperMulti DL

Audio: - Virtual DolbyÂ® surround sound with Harman KardonÂ® 4-speaker system 2 mediums, 2 tweeters integrated into the casing

Connectivity: - 1GB Ethernet, 802.11n wireless and Bluetoothâ„¢ V2.0 +EDR

Graphics: - NVIDIAÂ® GeForceâ„¢ 8600M GT supporting TurboCacheâ„¢ technology memory with 512MB dedicated VRAM

Operating System: - WindowsÂ® Vistaâ„¢ Ultimate Edition

Other features: - Built-in Dual Television Tuner to record and watch TV programs - AV buttons (TV button, CD/DVD button, Play/Pause, Stop, Rewind, Forward, Record, Brightness, Illumination, Dolby, TV-out) - HD Audio support - Integrated 2.0MP Video Camera for Video over IP - Integrated microphone for Voice over IP - Fingerprint Reader sign on

