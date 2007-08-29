Toshiba Gigabeat T401 Slims Down, Beefs Up Sound

The Toshiba Gigabeat T401 just saw the light of day, and it looks like Toshiba is hopping on the slim and trim bandwagon with this 9.9mm-thin music player with a 2.4-inch screen. Plus, the company says it has improved the player's sound with "H2C" tech, giving you better highs and less noise. We're liking this small form factor, about the same width and height as a credit card. It kinda reminds us of a smaller version of the Zune, with its Wi-Fi connectivity and Windows friendliness. Available in three colors as you can see, let's take a look at a close-up of the black one.

Watch 4GB's worth of your fave Windows media video (WMV) on that 320x240 display, and the company says the battery won't run down for five hours. Or you can listen to 16 hours of WMA-9 lossless or WMA audio slathered with plenty of DRM until the lithium ion battery runs out. Of course, you can always listen to MP3s on the thing, too. Expect to see it in Japan on September 7 for $214. [Toshiba]