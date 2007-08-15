Tooth Grinding Remote, Researchers Hate to See You Smile

At last, we have an excuse other than stress to crack our molars and spend thousands on dental repair. Researchers at Osaka University have developed a remote sensitive to tooth grinding. Surprisingly, it's fairly low-tech in nature. IR sensors are placed over patients' temples because the temples are an area that moves only with the specific activation of rear molar movements. In other words, talking and eating won't open your garage door.

As of right now, the device can only turn a CD player on and off (I mean, give a guy a DVD player at least). But scientists are confident that the controls have far more potential, with the goal of checking email on a mobile device. It reminds me of Back to the Future II. "You get to use your hands? That's like a baby's toy!" [digitalworldtokyo via ubergizmo]