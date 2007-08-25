TomTom Rider 2nd Edition Is Out

The new TomTom Rider 2nd Edition, the GPS for bike riders, is finally out in the US and Europe and it looks great. It comes loaded with new features, like its easy-to-setup RAM mount (as the male sheep, not the memory) which fits almost all motorcycles and "withstands rigorous vibration." TomTom says that the included Cardo scala-rider Bluetooth headset allows for total and safe in-helmet spoken control and clear audio.

Some bikers won't find any use for the included Cardo headset, since many helmets already have Bluetooth audio built-in.

Since it has to stand vibration and all weather conditions, the company says the TomTom Rider 2nd Edition is extremely rugged and waterproof, up to european IPX-7 standards. This means that you can put it under one meter of water for up to 30 minutes and nothing will happen. I won't do that but that guarantees driving with it in London all year around without any problems.

Features Integrated GPS receiver with 20 Channel all-in-view tracking CPU: 380 MHz 32 MB RAM 3.5 inch, 320 x 240 TFT colour LCD touchscreen 113,2mm x 96,2mm x 52,9mm, 310 grams Internal rechargeable Li-Ion giving approx. 5 hours Operating temperature: - 10 to + 55 Â°C Waterproof (IPX7) - protects against any wet-weather conditions BluetoothÂ® headset battery - talk time: 7 hours BluetoothÂ® headset battery - standby: 1 week Memory card (SD card) with software and maps USB port and USB cable 2.0 for PC connection Alternative power source: 12V motorbike battery High quality Cardo scala-riderÂ® wireless BluetoothÂ® headset for in-helmet spoken instructions RAM Mounting kit to fit nearly all bikes Supports leading BluetoothÂ®-enabled helmets

The TomTom Rider 2nd Edition is available now in the US for $699.95. [TomTom]