TomTom Introduces GO 920 and GO 920T with Voice Controls

TomTom_GO_920.jpgTomTom will ship a new high-end navigator in the US, the Go 920 series, including the $599 Go 920 and the Go 920 T (for "traffic"), which will sell at a premium likely to be $100 more. The key to the new flagship is voice control: you can use TomTom's Voice Address Input to name your destination out loud.

In addition to the voice command, the 920 will have an FM transmitter and Bluetooth speakerphone, as well as TomTom's new MapShare community map-fixing service. The 920 T will also come with an RDS-TMC receiver to pick up traffic data to use in navigation. (The RDS-TMC receiver add-on currently costs $129, and is compatible with most TomTom navigators.)

TomTom also confirmed the US edition of the TomTom ONE Third Edition, which will sell for $249 in the US. (We told you about it a few days ago.)

