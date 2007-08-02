Hints of a new flagship GPS from TomTom, dubbed the 920, are showing up in TomTom's 720 software. That's good, because right now, its hard for consumers to tell the major differences between the 720 and the 910 (pictured above), which are similarly priced, with ~4 inch screens. The 920, would, in theory and speculation, have the best features from both, including, possibly, a SIRFstar III chipset.Then again, a major difference between the 910 and the 720 is storage (20GB HDD vs 2GB SD.) I'd rather have the slimmer, shock resistant 2GB, and spare me the storage for MP3s and maps to places I'll never go. Maybe the 720 is all I need. And since buy.com has a mount for the "720/920" it might have the same form factor (or at least mounting bracket.) But again, who knows what the 920 will ship with. [GPRReview.net]
TomTom 920 the New Flagship GPS Navigator?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.