The guys over at Nokia blog supposedly received an itinerary for the virtual Nokia Go Play event. The itinerary mentions the Nokia N81, Nokia N95 8GB, music store, NGage and some more suspect mentions, like "Pjotro dance footage" and "event bloopers." Joke or not, we'll find out in a few hours when the event hits on August 29th, 5 AM EST time. [NokiaBlog]
Tomorrow's Entire Nokia Event Leaked?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.