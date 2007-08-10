Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

TokyoFlash Watches now have local outlet

tokyoflash.jpg We've seen more than a few TokyFlash watches around here, but they have been pretty hard for Aussies to get their hands on. Until now.

Online gift store Tesora has pinged us to inform the faithful that they now stock a range of TokyoFlash watches. So if you've been itching for some crazy nigh-unreadable Japanese wrist bling, get on over to their outlet. Prices range from $120 to $200.

Actually, take a look at the whole Tesora site. I'd never seen it before, and a gadget lover could do well by pointing it out to friends and family as a font of future gift options. -Seamus Byrne [TokyoFlash at Tesora]

