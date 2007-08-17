Wireless Info took the T-Mobile [email protected] Wi-Fi + Cellular service into their own Batcave (similar to ours when we played with it) and subjected it to all sorts of tests. The result? Equally good sound quality on both the cell network and Wi-Fi, but a slightly glitchy handoff when going from Wi-Fi to cell (cell to Wi-Fi is fine). It's nothing to really worry about as long as you're not going in and out of range all the time, so if you're one of those poor dudes who can't get a signal to save your life, this could be the plan for you. [Wireless Info]
T-Mobile's [email protected] Reviewed (Verdict: Great Call Quality, Glitchy Handoffs)
