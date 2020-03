We told you about it yesterday, and here it is today, TiVo Desktop version 2.5.275381, ready for download. Just as we thought, TiVoToGo isn't supported on the Series3 or TiVo HD yet, but there are a few new features.



Check out this installation window, telling you about the new features such as Windows Vista compatibility, iPod friendliness and support of DivX and XviD codecs. Eh. Download it here. [TiVo, via Zatz Not Funny] (Thanks, Dave!)