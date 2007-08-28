Tiny Bluetooth Adapter is Mostly USB, Smallest Ever?

This Princeton Bluetooth adapter is probably the smallest USB adapter we've seen yet, being made of mostly a USB tip and a tiny little body. The USB adapter works on both PCs and Macs, has Bluetooth 2.0 + EDR, and sticks out only a tiny bit so you don't accidentally snap it off. If our laptops didn't already have Bluetooth, we'd be on this faster than Big Daddys on Little Sisters. [Princeton]