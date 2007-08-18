Thomson V888 PMP Slider

Yes, we recommend you pick up the Thomson (TMS) V888 slider—not because it supports a ton of video/file formats including Divx and .pdf. Not because it has a four-inch screen or uses inexpensive flash media for storage. And certainly not because its SNES-like control pad and vague "game emulator."

You should get the V888 because it's a slider. Yeah. Like a late night run to a cheap burger joint. Like the electric slide. Like 2001 all over again. The V888 will run you about $132 if you're willing to walk to China to get it. But we recommend you slide there. Disclaimer: It's early and we've had no coffee this morning. [zol via pmptoday]