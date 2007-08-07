We got our first sniff at Nokia's N81 back in May and here it is again. Before you get too excited at the gallery below, it's only a model of Nokia's latest cell, but still, the pics are pretty. It's a lot slimmer than the N80 - you can see the two phones compared. The N81 will be announced at the end of the month. [Phone Daily via Just Another Mobile Phone Blog]
This is What the Nokia N81 is Expected to Look Like
