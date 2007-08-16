What happens when you run over a MacBook Pro in a Crumpler laptop bag? Not much, actually, other than the screen being completely destroyed and the case being bent crooked. Despite being completely unusable as a laptop, this guy's MacBook Pro can still be used as a desktop if it's plugged into an external monitor. We'll have to hand it to Apple for creating some hard machines the likes of which we haven't seen since Wang Computers. [Red Flag Deals]
This is What a Car Crushed Macbook Pro Looks Like
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.