This is What a Car Crushed Macbook Pro Looks Like

What happens when you run over a MacBook Pro in a Crumpler laptop bag? Not much, actually, other than the screen being completely destroyed and the case being bent crooked. Despite being completely unusable as a laptop, this guy's MacBook Pro can still be used as a desktop if it's plugged into an external monitor. We'll have to hand it to Apple for creating some hard machines the likes of which we haven't seen since Wang Computers. [Red Flag Deals]