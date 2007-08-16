Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

This is What a Car Crushed Macbook Pro Looks Like

macbookdestroyed.jpgWhat happens when you run over a MacBook Pro in a Crumpler laptop bag? Not much, actually, other than the screen being completely destroyed and the case being bent crooked. Despite being completely unusable as a laptop, this guy's MacBook Pro can still be used as a desktop if it's plugged into an external monitor. We'll have to hand it to Apple for creating some hard machines the likes of which we haven't seen since Wang Computers. [Red Flag Deals]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles