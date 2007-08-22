...per bit, from a 1GB SD card. We saw the 32GB SDHC monster at CES where they were announced, but Toshiba just announced their availability in Japan for $700. There's an 8GB microSD card, and a 16GB SD card, too. It's nice to realize that all our phones and computers could one day pack their memory footprint in something the size of a postage stamp. [Impress thanks Gadgetress]
This is What a 32GB SD Card Would Look Like if Scaled To Size...
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.