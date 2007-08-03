Third Gen Toshiba HD DVD Players Coming October 1

Toshiba's second generation HD DVD players have only been out for a little more than half a year, but third generation players are already on their way. Set to launch October 1, the HD-A3, HD-A30 and HD-A35 players will retail for $299, $399 and $499 respectively. The cheaper HD-A3 will only have 720p and 1080i, whereas the top two will reach all the way up to 1080p. We'll post updates when Toshiba officially unveils these players at CEDIA next month. [Amazon via Format War Central]