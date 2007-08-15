Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Thermo MP3 Cooler Plays Tunes, Keeps Drinks Cold

cooler.jpgGoing on a trip? Forget those standard plastic coolers. This Thermo MP3 cooler can keep 16 cans at 40 degrees F, but that's not the best part. The best part is the two speakers on the front that can take in any MP3 player and pump out your tunes while you're out camping. All this by just plugging the Thermo into your car's cigarette adapter. Makes us all but forget the time we had to pee into a cooler because our dad wouldn't stop to let us go. [Skymall via Crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles