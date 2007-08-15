Going on a trip? Forget those standard plastic coolers. This Thermo MP3 cooler can keep 16 cans at 40 degrees F, but that's not the best part. The best part is the two speakers on the front that can take in any MP3 player and pump out your tunes while you're out camping. All this by just plugging the Thermo into your car's cigarette adapter. Makes us all but forget the time we had to pee into a cooler because our dad wouldn't stop to let us go. [Skymall via Crave]
Thermo MP3 Cooler Plays Tunes, Keeps Drinks Cold
