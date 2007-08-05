This small red-eyed camera is the Mars Descent Imager aboard the Phoenix. Its 1,024 x 1,024 pixels CCD and refractive optics will capture 66Âº wide-angle color images of the landing site —all while plummeting from 5 miles above the planet's surface. Launched today to explore the red planet's arctic, Phoenix is loaded with a collection of heavy-duty weird-looking gadgets like this.[Phoenix Mars Mission and [Lockheed Martin and NASA]
The Weird and Wonderful Gadgets of the Phoenix Mars Mission
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.