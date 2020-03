Following on last year's P2, the new Viliv X2 AIO comes with absolutely everything on a tight 4.3-inch screen package: movie, music and picture playback with picture in picture capabilities, digital TV tuner, GPS and electronic dictionary, which would be great if you live in Korea, where it's going to be launched.

The 30GB costs $584 while the 60GB version will have a $637 price tag. [Akihabara News]