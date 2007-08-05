Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Dscn0461.jpgMy dad always said, computers are like women: if you need more than 2 or 3, you probably aren't using them correctly. But with a 32 computer capacity, the "Ultimate Workstation" spits in the face of average users and opens the door for the potential of...we actually have no clue that they intend on using it for (either cracking the Pentagon or late night WoW sessions, we'd guess). Eight 17" LCD screens are a bit of a letdown in the setup, while eight full keyboards and mice allow four people to dual task at a time, while dropping their Cheeto crumbs on a gigantic 6'x4' sliding keyboard tray. We are a little partial to the 47 PC WoW setup, but the homemade finish on this project reminds us of simpler days, when piling up couch cushions created an impenetrable fortress. And spiking the Kool-Aid referred to urine, not alcohol.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

