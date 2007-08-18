Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The Tank Prevents Propaneous Interruptus

thetank_gauge.jpgIf you grill using propane fuel, you need The Tank. It prevents that common problem where you suddenly run out of gas in the middle of an intense cooking session—it's propaneous interruptus. The Tank is a typical 20-lb. propane container with a major difference: It has a gauge on top, an indicator valve that's accurate because it measures the liquid propane content and not just the amount of pressure in the tank. And hey, that gauge glows in the dark, too.

What a basic concept! You can clearly see how much propane you have left in the tank. At $53.98, it's significantly more expensive than normal tanks, but the company's offering a summer special with free shipping. Sounds great, but we're just thinking that all propane tanks should be this way. That's the reason why we had a natural gas line installed, and now we never worry about running out of propane, but are always concerned about leaving the gas running for a week at a time. [The Tank]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles