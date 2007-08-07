The Stand Umbrella, Umbrella with Stand

The Stand Umbrella is a simple idea - an umbrella that stands up by itself. Come in from the rain, and you can stand it up in the corner, where it will dry off and be out of the way. It's three small feet don't affect how you use it, but really come in handy when you're not. Designed by Hironao Tsuboi, it can be bought at 100% for Â¥4,200. [Yanko Design]