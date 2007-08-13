Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The Stallion, World's Most Expensive Bigwheel

stallion.jpg$30,000 may sound like a lot to pay for a three-wheeler, but The Stallion by Thoroughbred Motorsports seeks to be an economic performance vehicle, combining car comfort with motorcycle acceleration.

Featuring a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that pushes 150HP, five-speed automatic transmission, and even A/C, The Stallion would make one hell of an unimpressive car, but it's not a car, it's a superlight vehicle that we're certain gets a crazy 0-60. The rider and passenger sit front to back, which won't allow for easy conversation, but the 45MPG highway might make up for lost chatter (besides, who likes easting bugs anyway).

I'm not in love with The Stallion, but I could be. A reworked body, the proper marketing campaign, and maybe a few extra miles per gallon in the city (35 isn't much), and I'll be on board. Just convince my wife that it really isn't a motorcycle. [product via scifitech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles