The No-Prize iPhone Fake Transparency Picture Reader Contest

Yes, Jesus* got a JesusPhone, even if I'm not going to be able to make calls** until they unlock it, hopefully sooner than later. Being the cocktail-guzzling egomaniac that I am, my first photo was a self-portrait. Then I made this fake transparency image using my webcam to share with friends and I thought: "wouldn't it be cool to get iPhone fake transparency photos of Giz readers and then publish them all in a gallery?" If you want to share, read on for the contest rules.• You must use an iPhone, but if you don't have one handy, you can use unholy phones like the Ocean or the N95 or even a RAZR. • The photo must show yourself but it doesn't have to be like this. The transparency trick could be revealing other things, not just the face (wink wink nudge nudge.) • We reserve the right to ignore photos showing your naughty bits, though. • Likewise, I reserve the right to share aforementioned naughty bits images with Jason in the case the reader is an scandinavian buxom goddess. • The contest has no prize except the Giz Recognition for Best Fake Transparency Photo Prize and instant world-wide fame, money, power and free-sex for all participants.

Send your fake transparency pics to [email protected].

* No, not the bible character, only the Giz contributing editor. ** Because I live in Madrid, Spain.