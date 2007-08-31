The New Philips BDP7100 Blu-ray Player is Generic: How do Blu-ray Players Compete Amongst Themselves?

Most of this season's Blu-ray players, including the BDP7100, have the same general upgrades:

•1080/24 frame support for movies •HDMI 1.3 •Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD audio.

So, I wouldn't call this segment of the industry "competive". What extras should these guys include to make us choose their player over another? I'd say LG and Samsung are on track with their dual format players. And Toshiba has made good news out of the fact that they have quality upscalers in their HD DVD boxes.

