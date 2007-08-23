Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The iPod nano Mock-Up (UPDATED: Oh Noes! Probably Is Real)

nano-render2.jpg[UPDATE 3:54PM EST: apparently Apple called 9 to 5 Mac and asked them to take down the spy shots that you can still see here in the Giz. So yes, this thing could be real, unless the 9 to 5 people are not telling the truth, of course.] You already saw the allegedly—and obligatorily blurry— spy shots of the new jeans-pocket-sized iPod nano. Now here's a crystal-clear picture of how it would look like if the pics are confirmed to be real. All the Gizmodo crew are hoping that they are not.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles