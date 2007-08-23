[UPDATE 3:54PM EST: apparently Apple called 9 to 5 Mac and asked them to take down the spy shots that you can still see here in the Giz. So yes, this thing could be real, unless the 9 to 5 people are not telling the truth, of course.] You already saw the allegedly—and obligatorily blurry— spy shots of the new jeans-pocket-sized iPod nano. Now here's a crystal-clear picture of how it would look like if the pics are confirmed to be real. All the Gizmodo crew are hoping that they are not.
The iPod nano Mock-Up (UPDATED: Oh Noes! Probably Is Real)
