The Full List of RAZR2 Carriers; Almost Everybody Gets In On the Fun

We've got exclusive word that the full list of carriers for the Motorola RAZR2 will be AT&T, Alltel, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Only Sprint and Verizon have announced it so far, but look for the others to follow suit shortly. Motorola isn't messing around with iPhone-style marriage to one carrier; they want anyone to be able to get on board with their new flagship. So if you're waiting to get a fancy new haptic-touchscreen-featuring RAZR2, don't go canceling your contract to get one; you don't need to.