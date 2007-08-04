Some horrible inventor has taken two things that should never be mixed — dogs and fanny packs — and mutated them into one terrible invention. Personally, I don't understand why people are funding all of these new anti-dog-walking gadgets, like the dog treadmill. I have had all kinds of dogs, ranging from 200-lb Newfoundlands all the way down to a 20-lb King Charles Spaniel, and the one thing they all have had in common is that they could walk much further than I ever could. Who buys this crap? [ProductDose]
The Dog Fanny Pack For Carrying Pups Below Your Gut
