'The Device' - All-In-One Beer Making Machine

beer_485.jpg'The Device' is the world's first all-in-one beer making machine. Just add the right ingredients, press the right buttons, twist the right valves and after two weeks you'll have gallons of the amber nectar. I make use of another invention that provides me with beer, with even less hassle - it's called a bar. Check out a video of it in action after the jump.

The wonderful contraption has been built by PopSci staff photographer, John Carnett. Eventually he hopes to add another section that will make the raw ingredients from grain. Perhaps after this he will start growing his own crops - now that would be real home-brewing. [Pop Sci]

