The Definitive Firewire/USB Hub

We've posted our share of crazy awesome USB hubs, but "The Hub" from Ora-Ito actually looks great and looks like it works great. Not only does it have two Firewire cables, it's got a miniUSB, two USB extension cables, a regular USB cable, a USB light and a USB fan. But the good news is that it looks somewhat like an electronic plant, so you'll feel real great knowing you spent $90 on a USB/Firewire hub. [APlusRStore via Popgadget]