Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Garmin Nuvi 260 Brings Crazy Talkin' to 'Budget' GPS

nuvi_260.jpgGarmin rolled out its Nuvi 260 today, the company's first GPS device in its palm-sized Nuvi 200 series to have Garmin's sometimes-comical text-to-speech capabilities. We like to make fun of our Garmin text-to-speech talker; for example, when it comes up to Forest Drive, it calls it Fo. Rest. Drive. Hahaha. Anyway, text-to-speech is how Garmin differentiates its "premium" GPS systems with all those other "budget" units it sells in the Nuvi 200 series.

Besides being a source of comic relief, calling out the street names with this text-to-speech capability can actually be useful—keeping your eyes on the road and away from that map on the Nuvi 260's smallish 3.5-inch screen. Garmin says this Nuvi 260 will be shipping this month, and it'll retail for just under $500. And that's a "budget" unit? Expect (hope for) discounts forthwith. [Press Release]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles