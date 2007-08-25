Tesla Electric Sports Car Wins INDEX Award To Confirm Sexiness

It's a good day for people who love things that go really, really fast. Our favorite super electric car — the Tesla Roadster — has won an INDEX prize for being so damn cool. The INDEX prizes are the world's most lucrative design awards, given every two years for five categories — body, home, work, play and community — awarding winners 100,000 euros each (which is something like three million in US dollars.).

Other winners included the Tongue Sucker — a cheap first-aid device that sucks the tongue into its maws and opens up a breathing passage for anyone who may be seizuring in your general area — and the Solar Bottle, a device that optimizes a method of disinfecting water using sunlight and plastic bottles. Life saving technology aside, we'd like to salute the Tesla Roadster and admit we're a little attracted to it. [Reuters]