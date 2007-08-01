Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Australian data recovery specialists, CBL, sent us this line up of the 'ten commandments' of data loss prevention in an email yesterday. I thought it was both a very cute idea and a rather important lesson to all the heathens out there who just cruise from day to day with no plan for how to look after their information.

The beauty of their business is that no matter how much they encourage people to use good data loss prevention procedures, they know that 95% of folks will only learn the hard way.

So here is the list. Six through ten after the jump. How many commandments do you adhere to?

The Ten Commandments of Data Loss Prevention

1. Thou shalt schedule regular backups. 2. Thou shalt perform regular backups. 3. Thou shalt verify that your backups are functional. 4. Thou shalt store your backups somewhere away from the office. 5. Thou shalt leave your computer in an environment free of humidity, dust and smoke.

6. Thou shalt use power surge protectors. 7. Thou shalt use anti-virus software and update it frequently to scan and screen all incoming data and emails with attachments. 8. Thou shalt handle your computer with care and protect it from mishandling. 9. Thou shalt turn off your computer if it makes any unusual noises. 10. Thou shalt dissuade both children and volunteers with good intentions, but lacking computer knowledge and skills, from using computers containing very important data and files for human error can be unkind to data.

