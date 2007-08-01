Australian data recovery specialists, CBL, sent us this line up of the 'ten commandments' of data loss prevention in an email yesterday. I thought it was both a very cute idea and a rather important lesson to all the heathens out there who just cruise from day to day with no plan for how to look after their information.

The beauty of their business is that no matter how much they encourage people to use good data loss prevention procedures, they know that 95% of folks will only learn the hard way.

So here is the list. Six through ten after the jump. How many commandments do you adhere to?

The Ten Commandments of Data Loss Prevention 1. Thou shalt schedule regular backups. 2. Thou shalt perform regular backups. 3. Thou shalt verify that your backups are functional. 4. Thou shalt store your backups somewhere away from the office. 5. Thou shalt leave your computer in an environment free of humidity, dust and smoke.