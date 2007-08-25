This Tempo design project is a small, recycle bin-like external hard drive that's supposed to save your files from deletion hell. Whenever you delete a file, your OS transfers the file over to Tempo wirelessly, which then keeps the file temporarily until it's out of space. LEDs light up the tempo from the bottom up, which lets you see how full it is at a glance. This one awesome design project that we hope can be birthed in some form or another. [Cagninadesign via Core77]
Tempo Wireless Trash Can Saves Files From Deletion
