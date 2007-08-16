Tefal Actifry Fries Up Junk Food With 3% of the Fat

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Put more than two pounds of potatoes or any other soon-to-be fried foods in this Tefal Actifry, add a tablespoon of your favorite grease, and it goes to town, spinning those babies around like a washing machine while heating them up with a lot of hot air. The result? Crispy fried foods with only 3% of the fat content of your regular gut busters. Or so say the Tefal spinmeisters.The company says 70% of people who've tried the Tefal Actifry like its results, but considering that 50% of many fried foods such as potato chips and french fries consist of fat, we have serious doubts about whether this appliance can get the job done without consequences. We're thinking the taste of fried foods coming out of this thing are is probably a whole lot like the results of those hot air popcorn poppers, and eating that stuff is like popping crunchy cotton balls in your mouth.

Available first in Europe, the Actifry is $302. [Tefal]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

