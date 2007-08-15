If you don't want to have your computer constantly powered-up just to listen to online radio then this could be a great option for you. The Tangent Quattro is a WiFi radio that can access over 5,500 Internet radio stations, as well as DAB and FM radio. It comes in white, red walnut veneer, and black, and costs $349. [Uber Gizmo]
Tangent Quattro WiFi Internet Radio
