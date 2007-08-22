Talking Photo Ball Reminds How Family Has Wronged You

Brookstone's Talking Photo Ball is the perfect gadget for those of us who've always dreamt of putting our family and friends into a ball and recording personal voice memos about them. The gadget is simple to use; place 4 pictures in the various slots around the ball, record any message you'd like — as long as its 15 seconds long — and voila, your emotional attachment to each individual is placed in a succinct voice memo.

Once recorded, the ball will play your message every time you press one of the pictures or turn the whole gadget. It retails for $15 dollars at Brookestone and acts as an especially good reminder of how your family and friends have wronged you. [ChipChick via Brookstone]