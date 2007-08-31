Talking CD Cases From Pre>Vu

These talking CD cases allow you to record a 60-second message, which can be played back to your heart's content. There's plenty of applications for this, like annoying marketing material, and, um... annoying marketing material.It was invented by Morag Hutcheon, in order to allow people to listen to 60 seconds of an album before buying it. However, this doesn't seem like it would work because you could only hear part of one track, and record stores would be a mess of noise, with all the clips blurring into one. [Pre>Vu]