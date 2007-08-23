Take-Away Sink Proves that Men are Right

Ladies, when you go away on vacation, are your menfolk always saying, "Coo-er, missus, you've must have packed everything but the kitchen sink in here," when they heft your suitcase into the car? Well, now you can prove them right, with this take-away basin. It's obviously just a concept right now, but what a wonderful idea. Wouldn't it be great to be able to say occasionally, "honey, you are so right," just for a change?

The take-away sink is designed by Jessica Nebel, who reckons it will encourage water saving. [Yanko]