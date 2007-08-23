Remember the badass "UFO in Haiti" video that was all the rage last week? Big surprise, guys: It was a fake.Yeah, I know, you wanted to believe. But it turns out the video was an exercise by a French computer animator who did work for the Michel Gondry stunner Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The UFO video was just an experiment, something he whipped up in one day and threw online. He did it as a test for a movie he's working on, but wasn't trying to make a viral hit or anything. Because somehow he didn't realize that an amazingly realistic and awesome UFO video would catch on on YouTube. Welcome to the internet, Frenchy. [LA Times]
Surprise, Surprise: UFO in Haiti Video is a Fake
