Super Tiny Micro SD Card Reader - Super, Tiny

The "Super Tiny Micro SD Card Reader" gets about as small as physically possible to read Micro SD and and T-Flash media, while still connecting to a normal USB 2.0 port. At a mere 25.5 x 12 x 4.5 mm, the reader is dwarfed by keys—I mean, just look at that picture—unless Brando is using the old "big key trick" again.

At $11, the Super Tiny Micro SD Card Reader is a steal, considering it will both read you mini memory and double as a thumb drive. And for when the cops finally bust you for all those illegal MP3s/child porn, the small drive will be a blessing as it easily slides up your body's own hidden compartment. [brando via ohgizmo]