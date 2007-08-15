Super Safe Cooktop Won't Burn Your Hands

With safe operation features, Thermador's line of all-induction cooktops can detect changes in surface temperature and will automatically shut off for spills or prolonged use. Along with a cool-to-the-touch surface, quicker heat up times, and much easier cleaning, this cooktop is making us despise our current gas burners.

The cooktop is available in either black or a silver mirrored finish with sizes ranging from 15-inch to 36-inch. The 30-inch black model is available now starting at $2029. [Thermador via Popular Science]