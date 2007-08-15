What's a good way to make a Super Nintendo decidedly less fun? Modify it to run Windows Vista, of course. While this beautiful machine used to be able to play classic games like Chrono Trigger and Super Mario World, the barebones PC crammed inside it now can probably barely run ZSNES. What a tragedy. [Akihabara News]
Super Nintendo Violated with a Vista Install
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.