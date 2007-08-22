Suissa Computers Introduces Wooden External HD

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

shadowHD.jpgWho needs new and slick when you can have old and wooden? The Shadow hard drive from Suissa is a beautifully-made wooden 750GB external hard drive that faintly resembles something your grandmother would store jewelery in. Compatible with any computer, the inappropriately-named Shadow has four USB 2.0 ports that are prominently visible on the front of the drive and is made out of sustainable, harvested maple.

The drive will be available this holiday season in standard and luxury models and will cost you $730 and $875 respectively — you'll also get a free old woman with every purchase. [Suissa Computers via Treehugger]

