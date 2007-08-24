Students Mistake Landmine for Frisbee, Narrowly Avoid Death

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

frisbee-mine.jpgWhen a couple of Swiss kids on holiday in Hungary found a circular object by a river, they did the logical thing and started playing Frisbee with it. They were gob-smacked to learn, however, that their toy was, in fact, a Soviet anti-tank landmine.Lukas Aider and Christoph Kurtz had fished out the 13-pound deadly "Frisbee" while they were splashing around in the Danube. Unaware of the danger they were in, the two students started messing around with the weapon, and it was only when a policeman appeared, alerted by a lifeguard, that they stopped their game of death.

Bomb disposal experts were later called to make the Frisbee safe. [Ananova via With Leather]

