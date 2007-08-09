Strapya Message Fan Proves That Your Personal Message Blows

It's the dog days of summer, folks, so we're going to need to do whatever we can to stay cool. This Strapya Message Fan makes sure you can get blown whenever you want, and lets you express yourself, too. Enter your favorite message into the fan, and there it is, showing up like magic through the miracle of LEDs.

You can get this fan in blue or white, and it's cheap, too, just $8.79 if you can afford the shipping all the way from Japan. It doesn't indicate how you're going to get your message into this fan, but were betting it's going to take considerable patience to enter text using those two buttons. Probably involves a lot of counting. [Strapya World]