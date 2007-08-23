The Stick Sound FM Radio is an aluminum box about 9cm cubed. There is only one control, a joystick on the top, which controls every aspect of the radio; on/off, tuning and volume. If you can't drive a stick shift, then you should probably stick with a normal design. [Slippery Brick]
Stick Sound FM Radio Looks Like Stylized Atari Joystick
