Instead of having a doctor put one cold ass stethoscope onto your back, Deep Breeze's Vibration Response Imaging system puts 42 cold ass stethoscopes onto your back. By using acoustic vibrations, the machine—hooked up to a computer—can produce an imagine of your lungs in mere seconds. And if you calibrate it juuuust right, it can even see directly into your soul (and tell you have asthma, emphysema or pneumonia). [Businessweek via Primidi]
Stethoscope Replacement Can Image Your Lungs in Seconds
