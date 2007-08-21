State of High Definition: Who's Winning the Studio Support War?

Now that Paramount and Dreamworks Animation have just announced they will exclusively support the HD DVD format, we thought it was time to revisit the current status of studio support for both Blu-ray and HD DVD. At last check, Blu-ray had all but a few studios locked down in their camp, with HD DVD trailing far behind. Has it changed?

Blu-ray HD DVD Columbia Pictures(1), MGM (1,3) Yes No Disney Yes No Dreamworks (4) No Yes HBO Yes Yes First Look Studios No Yes Fox (3) Yes No Image Entertainment Yes Yes Lionsgate Yes No Magnolia Pictures Yes Yes New Line Cinema Yes Yes Paramount (2) No Yes Porn Studios (7) No (except for Vivid) Yes Studio Canal Yes Yes Universal Studios (5) No Yes Warner Bros. (6) Yes Yes The Weinstein Company/Dimension No Yes

So at our count, Blu-ray has eight studios actively supporting (taking out the two that haven't released a Blu-ray title in months), and HD DVD has 12. So HD DVD actually has more studio support at this point if you factor in the porn studios and smaller studios like HBO and First Look Studios. If you remove these two and add back in Fox and MGM (assuming they'll some day release some more titles on Blu-ray) , the two formats are dead even at 10 a piece.

This is definitely a change in the previous common knowledge that Blu-ray had more studios' support. With the addition of Paramount and Dreamworks, HD DVD has more or less tied up the game in terms of what movies are available on what formats. And that, not which format has the better technical specs, is what's important to consumers in the end.

Update: Fox just called and told us that they're going to be continuing (re-continuing) their support for Blu-ray in the future.

Update 2: MGM just announced that they're also continuing support for the Blu-ray format.

Footnotes: 1. Both studios are owned by Sony 2. Includes Paramount Vintage, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films. 3. Stopped releasing Blu-ray movies, haven't released a disc for a few months and has no announced title plans. (Update: Fox just called and told us they're continuing their Blu-ra support) (Update 2: MGM just did the same) 4. Includes animation 5. Includes Rogue Pictures, Focus Features, and Polygram Filmed Entertainment 6. Despite being nonexclusive, quite a few of their movies are HD DVD exclusive, including Batman Beegins, V for Vendetta, Matrix Trilogy and Constantine 7. Wicked Pictures, Pink Visual, Bang Bros., Digital Playground, and Vivid Entertainment support HD DVD and only Vivid supports Blu-ray

Thanks to Wikipedia.

List of upcoming Fox/MGM titles: MASTER & COMMANDER OCT. 2 OCT. THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW OCT. 2 NOV. FROM HELL OCT. 9 OCT. THE FLY (1986) OCT. 9 Q1 08 EDWARD SCISSORHANDS `OCT. 9 NOV. 28 DAYS LATER OCT. 9 North America Only ROBOCOP (MGM) OCT. 9 DEC. AMITYVILLE HORROR (1979) (MGM) OCT. 9 North America Only BATTLE OF BRITAIN (MGM) NOV. 6 Q1 08 A BRIDGE TOO FAR (MGM) NOV. 6 Q1 08 I, ROBOT NOV. 13 Q1 08 DIE HARD NOV NOV. DIE HARD 2 DIE HARDER NOV NOV. DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE NOV NOV. RED DAWN (MGM) NOV Q1 08 MR. AND MRS. SMITH DEC. 4 DEC. INDEPENDENCE DAY DEC. 4 DEC. CAST AWAY DEC. 4 North America Only RONIN (MGM) DEC. 4 DEC