StashKit Foldable Bike Helmet Gives You Less to Lug Around

You know that you really should be wearing a helmet when you go biking. The problem is, when you get to wherever it is you biked to, you've now got a big, bulky helmet to carry around. How annoying. That wouldn't be the case if you had a Stashkit, a helmet that folds up for easy portability. It's the perfect way to keep that melon of yours intact without having to lug a helmet around with you all day. [Product Page via NotCot.org]